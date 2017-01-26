New study shows cervical cancer more prevalent than experts previously thought

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in Western New York every year. Dr. Odunsi says he sees many at Roswell Park Cancer Institute despite an improvement over the past 40 years.

“We have seen significant decline not only across the nation but also in Western New York but there are still about 12 thousand new cases of cancer of the cervix each year in the united states,” said Kunle Odunsi, MD, PHD, Roswell Park Cancer Institute Cancer Center Deputy Director.

Dr. Odunsi says patients who are diagnosed are those who have not undergone screenings tests, like a routine pap smear.

Anew study published in the journal Cancer also points out health disparities. It found that black women are dying of cervical cancer at a rate 77 percent higher than experts previously thought, compared to a rate of 47 percent higher for white women.

“In Western New York our experience is that cervical cancer affects disproportionately more African American women and women of other racial minorities compared with Caucasian women,” said Dr. Odunsi.

Dr. Odunsi says it’s likely probably a reflection of socioeconomic status, and access to prevention and screening like the HPV vaccine and pap smears.

“It is possible to detect precancerous changes in the cervix long before it becomes cancer and prevent cancer from developing in the first place,” said Dr. Odunsi.

He says getting a routine pap smear could be the difference between life or death.

“Getting the pap smear is the single most important thing a woman can do in order to reduce the risk of cancer of the cervix. In fact pap smear is probably the most important success of the last century in terms of screening for any type of cancer,” said Dr. Odunsi.

The Roswell Park Cancer Institute has special HPV vaccination and screening programs that reach out to minority populations to prevent cervical cancer.

According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 4 thousand women died of cervical cancer in the U.S. last year.

For the full study, go to: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/cncr.30507/abstract;jsessionid=AE1131427538E6997970568914C59C04.f04t02?systemMessage=WOL+Usage+report+download+page+will+be+unavailable+on+Friday+27th+January+2017+at+23%3A00+GMT%2F+18%3A00+EST%2F+07%3A00+SGT+%28Saturday+28th+Jan+for+SGT%29++for+up+to+2+hours+due+to+essential+server+maintenance.+Apologies+for+the+inconvenience.