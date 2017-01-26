Niagara County Sheriff warns of “skimming” thefts at gas pumps, ATMs

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is making residents aware of a number of incidents involving credit card theft via “skimming.”

Skimmers, which are small devices, can be installed on gas pumps, self-checkout devices or ATMs. The devices scan and store credit card data.

People using things like gas pumps and ATMs cannot see them.

The Sheriff’s Office wants residents to check their bank accounts and credit card statements, and if they think they have fallen victim to skimming, tell their bank or credit union as soon as possible.

