Niagara Falls man accused of 2 burglaries at Clarence pharmacy

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was accused of two burglaries in Clarence.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says Chace Menkiena, 32, burglarized Buffalo Pharmacy.

Deputies were at the scene around 2 a.m. on Christmas after a motion alarm was triggered. They think Menkiena broke into an adjacent business, and then proceeded to cut a hole in a shared wall to get to the pharmacy.

According to deputies, hundreds of prescription narcotic pills were stolen during the incident.

During the next week, on Jan. 4, deputies went to the same place after an alarm was triggered. In that instance, they say Menkiena broke in through a back door and stole bottles of drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office says “evidence from multiple sources” led to Menkiena’s arrest.

Authorities think Menkiena was selling the drugs on the street.

He was charged with felony counts of burglary, grand larceny and criminal mischief. Menkiena also faces misdemeanor charges.

He was released from the Erie County Holding Center after posting bond.