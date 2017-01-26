Niagara Falls man accused of 2 burglaries at Clarence pharmacy

By Published:
menkiena

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was accused of two burglaries in Clarence.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says Chace Menkiena, 32, burglarized Buffalo Pharmacy.

Deputies were at the scene around 2 a.m. on Christmas after a motion alarm was triggered. They think Menkiena broke into an adjacent business, and then proceeded to cut a hole in a shared wall to get to the pharmacy.

According to deputies, hundreds of prescription narcotic pills were stolen during the incident.

During the next week, on Jan. 4, deputies went to the same place after an alarm was triggered. In that instance, they say Menkiena broke in through a back door and stole bottles of drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office says “evidence from multiple sources” led to Menkiena’s arrest.

Authorities think Menkiena was selling the drugs on the street.

He was charged with felony counts of burglary, grand larceny and criminal mischief. Menkiena also faces misdemeanor charges.

He was released from the Erie County Holding Center after posting bond.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s