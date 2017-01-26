Orchard Park police announce new drug drop-off box

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Orchard Park Police Department has announced the placement of a new prescription drug drop-off box.
The box is located at the police department at 4295 S. Buffalo St. It was placed in conjunction with the New York National Guard, Counterdrug Task Force, Civil Operations Unit and CVS Pharmacy.
Here are the types of items that are accepted:
- up to 10 bottles of prescription medicine
- up to two boxes of prescription patches
- non-leaking prescription ointments
- prescriptions for family members
- physician samples of prescriptions
Items that will not be accepted are:
- needles
- thermometers
- over-the-counter medication
- vitamins
- inhalers
- aerosol containers
- hydrogen peroxide
- ointments
- lotions
- liquids
- medication from a business or clinic
Anyone with large amounts of medication that they want to get rid of can call police at (716) 662-6444.