Orchard Park police announce new drug drop-off box

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Orchard Park Police Department has announced the placement of a new prescription drug drop-off box.

The box is located at the police department at 4295 S. Buffalo St. It was placed in conjunction with the New York National Guard, Counterdrug Task Force, Civil Operations Unit and CVS Pharmacy.

Here are the types of items that are accepted:

up to 10 bottles of prescription medicine

up to two boxes of prescription patches

non-leaking prescription ointments

prescriptions for family members

physician samples of prescriptions

Items that will not be accepted are:

needles

thermometers

over-the-counter medication

vitamins

inhalers

aerosol containers

hydrogen peroxide

ointments

lotions

liquids

medication from a business or clinic

Anyone with large amounts of medication that they want to get rid of can call police at (716) 662-6444.