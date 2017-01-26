Orchard Park police announce new drug drop-off box

By Published:
dsc_1111

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Orchard Park Police Department has announced the placement of a new prescription drug drop-off box.

The box is located at the police department at 4295 S. Buffalo St. It was placed in conjunction with the New York National Guard, Counterdrug Task Force, Civil Operations Unit and CVS Pharmacy.

Here are the types of items that are accepted:

  • up to 10 bottles of prescription medicine
  • up to two boxes of prescription patches
  • non-leaking prescription ointments
  • prescriptions for family members
  • physician samples of prescriptions

Items that will not be accepted are:

  • needles
  • thermometers
  • over-the-counter medication
  • vitamins
  • inhalers
  • aerosol containers
  • hydrogen peroxide
  • ointments
  • lotions
  • liquids
  • medication from a business or clinic

Anyone with large amounts of medication that they want to get rid of can call police at (716) 662-6444.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s