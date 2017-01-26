PETA offering $5,000 for information leading to conviction of whoever stabbed pig

SLOAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — PETA is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the conviction of whoever stabbed a pig on Rutland Ave. in Sloan.

According to the Erie County SPCA, some people in the town found the bleeding pig with several stab wounds and a cable tie wrapped around its neck.

The pig underwent surgery after it was rushed to a shelter in Tonawanda.

“This sensitive, gentle pig was left staggering in pain from a heavily bleeding stab wound,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that her attacker can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

Those with information on the case can call the SPCA at (716) 629-3520.

