Watch: Police cruiser hits boy, 10, en route to fake call

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a horrific video for anyone to watch, especially parents of young children. And it involves basic rules about an early lesson in everyone’s life: Look both ways before crossing the street.

But the lessons don’t stop there. According to police, the reason the officer was responding when she hit the 10-year-old boy early Tuesday in front of his school was completely made up.

“It’s by luck that he wasn’t seriously injured,”

This police surveillance video shows it all, but News 4 has decided not to show the moment of impact.

The video shows the boy being dropped off by his mother in the middle of Niagara Street. She’s pulled to the side of the road, next to a double-parked school bus with its lights off.

After he crosses in front of her vehicle, the boy runs in front of the stopped school bus and into traffic. He’s instantly hit by the police cruiser, which had its light and siren activated. The officer had just received a call to respond to a report of an armed man threatening a woman. As a result, she was not traveling fast, and was able to stop almost instantly after the impact.

The boy flips through the air and lands about 10 feet from the police cruiser in the street. He then bounces up and runs toward his school building, seemingly uninjured.

“He starts off from a full-speed dart from the curb and passes the full length of the bus into the lane of traffic,” said Buffalo Lt. Jeff Rinaldo. “He had no idea what was coming … and whoever was driving, whether it was a police car or a normal civilian vehicle, would have had no time to react to his appearance from in front of the school bus.

“Thankfully, this had a very good conclusion to it,” Rinaldo added. “The child was not seriously injured, and everybody got to go about their daily business. But we hope that by showing the video, that parents can have a discussion with their kids about why this stuff is important.”

What could have been a deadly accident, could also have been prevented, police said.

The officer was responding to a call of a woman claiming the man with whom she was arguing had a gun.

“So the call moved way up in priority from a disturbance call to a person-with-a-gun call, which elicits a faster police response,” Rinaldo said.

Just as she intended, he said.

The man was not armed,” Rinaldo said. And instead, the female caller, Serena Parson, 31, of Niagara Street, was arrested and charged after she admitted to lying to 911 dispatchers.

“The other major lesson that people can take away from this is, it’s understandable that people get frustrated by waiting for police to arrive, especially if you’ve waited for some time,” Rinaldo said. “However, exaggerating the circumstances can have tragic or deadly results.

He added: “You have an innocent, little 10-year-old boy who could have been killed by the police officer responding to that call. So people need to realize, all it takes some times is a little bit of patience.”

Parson was charged with filing a false report.