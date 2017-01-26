WNY couple made history as first wedding announcement in The New York Times

FREDONIA, N.Y– News 4 is learning about a couple from Western New York who made history many years ago. According to The New York Times, the very first wedding announcement published in the debut issue of The New York Times in 1851 was for a couple married in Fredonia.

Sarah Mullet and John Grant were married at the Trinity Episcopal Church that year. Their great-great granddaughter, Wendy Haskell, said Mullet was from Fredonia and Grant grew up in Jamestown.

Haskell lives in Connecticut and said she never knew anything about her great-great grandparents until she found old paintings of them in an attic about 15 years ago. She had no idea their wedding was the first announced in The New York Times until she recently got a phone call from a reporter.

“I was just completely shocked. It really wouldn’t have occurred to me, and also I knew they had been in Jamestown, N.Y., which I knew was a pretty northern part of New York, so I was surprised to hear they had their wedding announced in the New York Times,” Haskell said. “It’s funny how they kind of cycled into my life suddenly. They were sort of a curiosity hanging on the wall, but now they have a whole new story behind them.”

Haskell said she thinks the couple was chosen as the first and only wedding announcement that day because they came from prominent families. She said Mullet’s father was a lawyer in Fredonia and eventually became a state Supreme Court justice. According to The New York Times, John Grant was a cousin of Ulysses S. Grant, who was then an Army lieutenant and went on to become a general and president.