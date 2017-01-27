$65M revamp in store for the Buffalo Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga is getting ready for the future.

The NFTA wants to prepare for a spike in both Canadian and American passengers, so it’s embarking on a $65 million upgrade project.

According to NFTA Aviation Director William Vanecek, the project boils down to two major changes.

The three flat plate baggage carousels at BNIA will be replaced with four sloped carousels, which will allow for double the capacity of inbound bags

Travelers will leave the airport from both the east and west concourses, improving safety and traffic flow

“Today it’s almost like salmon swimming up stream at times. You’ve got people coming through the check point, people trying to get through those folks as they’re getting out to the baggage claim area. So it will significantly increase the positive flow of passengers into and out of the airport and will really increase our capacity,” Vanecek told News 4 Friday.

The project, which is part of a larger undertaking by the NFTA, will be funded several ways.

For more than a decade, travelers have been charged a fee of $4.50 whenever they purchase a plane ticket at BNIA. That fee can be used for airport improvements like this. Vanecek told News 4 the NFTA will also be tapping into its capital reserves.

State money hasn’t been secured, but Vanecek said if that’s an option, it will also be considered.

Construction will take place in phases, so travelers should not be disrupted or delayed, according to Vanecek.

The final designs for the upgrade will be submitted to the FAA for approval in the spring or early summer.

NFTA officials will begin reviewing construction bids by early fall. Construction of the project is expected to last about two years.