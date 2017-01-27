Bail reduced for Lackawanna student accused of bringing gun to school

Related Coverage Lackawanna student charged with felony for bringing a handgun to campus

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A student accused of bringing a loaded gun to his school earlier this week made a brief appearance in Lackawanna City Court Friday morning, where he waived his right to a felony hearing and a judge reduced his bail.

Devonte Ridgeway, 20, had been held in the Erie County Holding Center on $20,000 bail since Monday, after police say he tried to enter Baker Hall school with a loaded .22 caliber gun in his backpack.

Ridgeway is charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Friday morning, he was set to appear in Lackawanna City Court for a felony hearing, but waived that, so his case will now go to an Erie County Grand Jury to decide whether to hand up indictments on those charges.

Ridgeway now has a better chances of being released from the holding center while he awaits the next steps in his case, though. Friday morning, Hon. Frederic Marrano agreed to reduce Ridgeway’s bail from $20,000 to $7,500 after Ridgeway’s attorney, Parker MacKay, argued that Ridgeway’s family was supporting him as he continues through this process. MacKay also was seeking reduced bail in light of the fact that his client is still a student.

As part of the judge’s decision to reduce bail, Ridgeway has been ordered to stay away from the school.

Baker Hall serves students up to age 21 who have been diagnosed with an emotional or brain trauma, or face intellectual disabilities