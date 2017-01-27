Brian Dawkins praises Bills hire of Sean McDermott

Former Eagles pro bowler is not surprised McDermott has moved up the NFL ranks so quickly.

By Published:
josh-with-dawkins

MOBILE, AL (WIVB) – Sports director Josh Reed’s coverage from the Senior Bowl continued Friday when he caught up with former Eagles pro bowl safety Brian Dawkins. Dawkins was coached by McDermott when he was with the Eagles and is arguably one of the best athletes he worked with.

“Sean is a very good friend of mine and the thing I love about Sean is his ability to listen and change things on the fly,” Dawkins said. “But at the same time he had a tone about himself that can direct and lead people.”

It is no surprise to Dawkins that McDermott was given the head coaching gig for the Bills.

“He climed the ladder so fast from his work ethic with and I remember him trying out with the Eagles as a safety and then climing the ranks so fast because of his hard work and people believed in him I knew he would get a chance at some point, I am surprised it waited until right now.”

 

