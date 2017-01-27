British-born entrepreneur brings UK experience to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Nestled in South Buffalo across from Solar City is Parker’s Great British Institution. You may know them for their unique Pitch Bar, or authentic fish and chips.

Now, Parker’s is preparing for another business venture.

“We’re going to be removing the front of the factory so it’s all going to be glass, with glass doors coming in, with cobble rows. It’s going to be set in 19th century era,” said Damian Parker, founder of PGBI.

“We’re trying to make it a magical world of completely authentic British-ness really.”

There’s even going to be a virtual British cloud at some point, to mimic the dreary gray skies of old London.

The 19th century remake of an English High Street will be complete with staples like a tea shop, a cake shop, and a proper pub.

“We’re kind of re-building our own little village, inside our facility,” Parker explained.

Every shop will function like a real one, stocked with only British-made products. Parker hopes to attract Canadian tourists, or Buffalonians interested in an authentic UK experience.

His business has actually grown since Brexit, and he said he’s expecting more British partnerships in the future.

“We’re becoming a new market, outside of Europe for them to get into. They can come here, they can put their products into the High Street, then we can ship those products nationally across the U.S. and it gets them into the country and gets them established.”

Parker is most excited about his growing sparkling wine market. One of his clients, Chapel Down Winery, was the favorite wine at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Parker told us he’s expecting construction to be complete within the next several months.