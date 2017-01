Related Coverage Elmwood Village residents fight Ciminelli project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ciminelli Real Estate says it is scaling back development plans for the Elmwood Village even further.

Late Friday afternoon, they announced they are withdrawing the demolition permits for their Reverie project.

This is includes sites on Potomac, Ashland and Elmwood avenues.

They say they will not begin any demolition work until Buffalo’s Green Code goes into effect.