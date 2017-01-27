City and County prepare for weekend snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews in the City of Buffalo and Erie County are prepping for the snow expected to hit Buffalo this weekend.

The city is sending out crews early Saturday morning to start treating the roads.

City officials tell News 4 they have a good salt reserve since it’s been a mild winter.

The Erie County Highway Department says they also have plenty of salt on hand. Out of the 40,000 tons of salt they’ve ordered this winter season, they have only used 15,000 tons of salt.

The county will have 40 salt trucks and snow plows ready for the weekend and more than 75 truck drivers on hand.

Since the snowstorm is expected to hit during the weekend, the city is reminding people to follow all parking regulations to avoid getting towed.

A lot of cars will be parked on the roads this weekend and crews ask that drivers be patient when waiting for their streets to get plowed.

“There’s a time frame when you start these processes if it’s a drawn out event to how quickly you can get down every street. You can’t do every street at one time so I think in most these cases there’s a little bit of patience and if they need to we always have our 311 system that they could call into,” said Steve Stepniak, Buffalo Public Works Commissioner.