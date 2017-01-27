Cuba-Rushford High School goes into brief lockdown

CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cuba-Rushford High School went in lockdown around 10 a.m. after receiving student reports of a threat.

As the school went into lockdown, the school district and law enforcement officials investigated the threat.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m.

“While the school day was disrupted for this short time, the District’s first and foremost concern was to ensure the safety and well-being of its students and staff,” School Superintendent Carlos Gildemeister said.

It is not clear what the alleged threat was, or what the results of the investigation were.

