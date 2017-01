BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Disney on Ice is skating into town, arriving with princesses from tales including those from Tangled, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Princess and the Frog, and Cinderella.

The show, Dare to Dream, hosted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, helps families make memories while singing and dancing along with skaters.

The show runs at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo through January 29, 2017. For tickets, visit the link here.