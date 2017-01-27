For two Disney on Ice cast members, skating in Buffalo is making dreams come true

Related Coverage Disney on Ice helping Buffalonians Dare to Dream

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A song from the Disney musical ‘Tangled’ titled “I’ve got a Dream” plays through the speakers in the Key Bank Center during Disney on Ice presents Dare to Dream. The show follows four princesses, Tatiana, Rapulzel, Snow White, and Cinderella, as they chase their aspirations.

“Everyone has a dream,” said Stephanie Steele, one of the ensemble members. “It’s great to go there and follow it.”

For Steele and her fellow castmate, Kristy Wright, performing on the ice in Buffalo is their dream.

“I’ve been so lucky,” said Steele, from a town in Southern Ontario. “Being from Canada and getting to perform so close to home here in Buffalo.”

Steele’s sister is making the trip over the border to watch the show on Saturday.

“I performed with Disney on Ice in five different continents,” said Wright, from Fairport, NY, who says she has enjoyed sleeping in her own bed the last few nights. “I’ve never performed this close to home.”

Wright’s competitive career began in the Buffalo area. Seventeen years ago, she laced up at a rink in Cheektowaga, readying herself for her first competition. She began excelling at the showcase portion, showing off her skills and personality. That’s when she began dreaming big, wanting a career performing with Disney on Ice.

“Just to do something I love every day and to make people happy is an amazing experience,” said Wright, who plays Cinderella’s stepsister in the Dare to Dream tour. “I never skate the same show twice so that’s what i really enjoy.”

She says it never gets old.

“There’s a moment where I wait inside of the set just before opening,” said Wright. “The house lights go down; there’s a murmur from the audience and then the lights go up and the audience starts cheering. There’s that adrenaline drop in my stomach. And every time I get it.”

Wright thinks that feeling will be amplified a bit during this weekend’s shows, as the rinkside seats will be filled with familiar faces – her family’s, former coach, and Fairport friends, coming to see her skate in the city which sparked her dreams.

“I think it might a bit harder to skate for my family just because I have finally come full circle; I finally came home after all these years.”