Many women worried about losing birth control coverage under Trump administration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Planned Parenthood locations across the country have seen a drastic increase in the demand for IUDs.

“Nationally there has been an increase especially right after the election related to people getting IUDs and things like that. We didn’t really see that locally but what we are seeing is a lot of people confuse and looking for information about will I still be able to come here, will birth control still be available to me, will it still be paid for by my insurance,” said Michelle Casey, Planned Parenthood of Central and WNY President and CEO.

Right now the future of birth control coverage is not clear. Many women are worried they may lose it altogether under the Trump administration.

“That’s an expense most of us don’t really think about going into college,” said Amanda Cordero of Buffalo.

Some women are considering switching to an alternate long-term option, like the IUD instead.

“With younger women nowadays we are putting our careers first and starting families later on so having a birth control method that would last 4 or 5 years is definitely something I’d consider,” said Cordero.

Casey says though the IUD can last for up to 4 years it does come at a steep cost, at least on the surface.

“They’re pretty expensive ranging anywhere from $600 to $1000 but if you compare that over the time period that it lasts, it’s actually not that expensive it’s actually quite cost effective and it’s the most effective kind of birth control that you can use,” said Casey.

President Trump does plan to keep parts of Obamacare, but at this point it’s not clear how it will affect birth control.

Governor Cuomo recently put forth regulations to require health insurance companies to cover most forms of contraception at no cost to women.

On Sunday 200 women from Western New York will be headed to Albany for the Day of Action rally on Monday. They plan to push for legislation (the comprehensive contraception coverage act) that would make covering birth control at no cost, state law.