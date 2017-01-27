BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 viewers’ memories of the Blizzard of ’77 have been pouring in on social media. We collected some peoples’ stories to share here.

Here are comments from locals about the storm that pummeled western New York 40 years ago:

“I was working at the Wedge , it was my 18th birthday and had BIG plans with friends. All plans were cancelled and had to work a double shift. I was taken home by a friend’s dad who was a snow plow driver. It was crazy! Driving with WALLS of snow.” – Joni

“I was in kindergarten and remember the[m] hustling us out to the waiting school buses. My dad worked at the Beef and Sirloin and got stuck there in the storm. I have a vague memory of listening to the wind and no electricity at our apartment. -the girlfriend, Jeni” via Todd on Facebook.

“I never forget it I was 22 years old. I was home and couldn’t get out the house for a week.” – Joan

“I was almost 11, they let us out of school early! . My younger sister and I walked down to my Aunts house where we stayed for a few days while my older siblings stayed home. My father being the Streets Commissioner and my mother stuck in williamsville we didn’t see them for a week. Can’t remember ever seeing so much snow. We had a lot of fun playing in all that snow!” – Mary

“I got a call to plow the snow worked 18 hours a day till every thing got cleaned up.” – Ron

“Working! Ate Arthur treachers fish and chips for a couple of days!” – Catherine

“In my mommas belly. She was stuck at her moms house on perry st. In buffalo. She said the snow was higher then the house.” – Jim

“I was seven and I remember it so well. My Dad and I walked across the the street to get to my Aunts house. Normally it would take a minute and a half.During the Blizzard it took 20 minutes! It was fun 😃” – Lisa

