AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police say a 47-year-old Newfane man was stabbed around 4 p.m. Friday.

Police say the man was approached by two unknown black men in their 20s while in the Boulevard Mall parking lot.

According to authorities, the victim was stabbed in the arm and chest area. He was taken to ECMC.

The suspects were seen leaving the area a silver two-door sedan, according to police.