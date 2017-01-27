Officials looking for cat that was possibly exposed to rabies

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Health says a cat that was supposed to be confined to an address in Niagara Falls was given away.

“Josie” was confined to 4010 Seneca Parkway after being exposed to a possibly rabid animal this past September.

A state law says animals must be monitored for six months following exposure. This is done to eliminate the threat of rabies, and the possibility of it being spread to people.

Rabies is most often transmitted via bites from rabid animals. It infects the central nervous system and ultimately leads to death.

The previous owner says she gave the cat away over the Internet, and does not know where it went or who its new owner is, according to the Department of Health.

“Josie” is described as a full-grown domestic short-haired white cat with gray markings.

If anyone knows where the cat is, the Department of Health can be reached at 439-7444.

MORE | A schedule of rabies vaccination clinics offered by the Department of Health can be found here.