‘Perfect Fit’ program hoping to expand to Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The People Inc. ‘Perfect Fit’ program is currently mostly in Erie County, in the Buffalo area. But the agency would like to reach more people with developmental disabilities in Niagara County.

Felessia Paulk got into the program 7 years ago. She cares for two individuals, Chuck and Ben, who both have with developmental disabilities.

Perfect fit is like a foster care program. Both Chuck and Ben live with Paulk in her Lockport home. She helps them with things like people skills and social skills.

Paulk is compensated for the room and board and care she provides. But the personal fulfillment she gets out of caring for these individuals is priceless.

“What’s nice about this program is that they don’t just shove people here and shove people there it really is a perfect fit for the family, the household, and the person involved,” said Felessia Paulk, Perfect Fit Care Provider.

“The real reward for our providers is in watching somebody gain independence and community growth. It is hopefully a forever home, there is no age limit,” said Carrie Grant, People Inc.Perfect Fit Program Director.

To become a provider there is a certification process that takes several months. It involves training and getting the home certified. For more information go to: http://www.people-inc.org/perfectfit/