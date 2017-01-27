Police to hold active shooter training at Orchard Park High School Friday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Orchard Park will hold a simulated active shooter training event Friday night at Orchard Park High School.

Police, in cooperation with fire and EMS officials, will hold the event from 6-11 p.m.

Police say “dozens of role players” from the community will help with the training.

The event will start with a classroom presentation, followed by “real life training evolutions.”

In a statement, police said “This ‘care under fire’ philosophy is becoming more common throughout the U.S. as emergency responders realize that delaying patient treatment and transport while police make the scene safe for paramedics to enter a dangerous environment is resulting in unnecessarily high numbers of casualties.”