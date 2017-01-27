LIVE STREAM: President Donald Trump holds joint conference with British PM Theresa May

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) — President Donald Trump will hold a joint conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the White House’s East Room at approximately 1:15 p.m.
