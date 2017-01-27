Sheriff: Con artists targeting Clarence-area businesses

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Erie County Sheriff’s office, a number of quick scam artists have been targeting businesses in the Clarence area this week.

The scam artists have typically been targeting convenience stores, gas stations and fast food restaurants, among other businesses, deputies say.

The Sheriff’s office says the con artists try to pay for a single, inexpensive item with a large denomination bill. After this, deputies say the con artists try to distract or confuse clerks by requesting change, and then changing their minds on how they want the change returned many times.

Deputies say sometimes the con artists work in teams, with one person attempting to buy an item, and another distracting the clerk.

The Sheriff’s office says these are some practices offered by security groups and businesses:

Be cautious of customers paying for low-cost items with large denomination bills.

Clerks should stay focused when conducting the transaction and, do not offer change until money is collected from the customer.

Count the change for each request before handing it to the customer.

If the customer makes multiple requests for change, ask a co-worker to assist with the transaction.

Business owners should contact the Sheriff’s office or local police if they suspect the business has been a victim of the scam and provide copies video recordings of the transactions.

Anyone with information about these scams or those committing them are asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 858-2903.