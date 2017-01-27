Thousands gather for March for Life

(AP) — Thousands of abortion opponents are gathering in the shadow of the Washington Monument for an annual rally that’s taken on new energy this year with President Donald Trump in office.

Vice President Mike Pence will address the crowd gathered for the March for Life, the first time a sitting vice president has done so. His visit prompted extra security for the annual rally, which marks the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.

Glenn Miller, a 60-year-old cabinet maker from Coventry, Connecticut, says this is his fourth march and it’s easily the most enthusiastic. He says Trump has given a voice to those who oppose abortion and that the previous administration “didn’t care.”

He said he voted for Trump reluctantly because he didn’t feel like he had a choice. He says he’s been encouraged by the administration’s actions on abortion so far.

