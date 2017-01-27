Voters finding legislators’ phone lines jammed up

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– Gene Hanitz picks up his landline, dialing his local lawmakers. He does this once a week.

“I don’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, I’m on the phone,” said Hanitz.

He says he’s been having a hard time reaching a few legislators recently and it comes as more people are pushing others to reach out, expressing their thoughts on issues such as healthcare, abortion, and cabinet appointments.

“If the reason why those phones are jammed is because people are calling, it is a good thing,” said Hanitz.

For the past week, each time he’s called Senator Chuck Schumer, he gets the a message saying there’s no room in the voicemail box, something he finds frustrating.

“[Senator] Schumer is the one that when there’s a hot topic or some high priority items like we have right now, it’s hard to get through,” said Hanitz.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle are reporting more calls are coming into their offices. Congressman Chris Collins’ spokesman released the following statement:

“There has been a slight increase in calls coming to our Congressional office during the transition as President Trump has taken office. This is to be expected. Our constituents want us to know where they stand regarding the president’s new initiatives. We have a tremendous staff that is more than able to handle the uptick in call volume. It’s absolutely crucial for our office to hear from our constituents and we look forward to continuing to hear their concerns.” – Michael McAdams, spokesman for Congressman Collins.

We reached out to Senator Schumer’s office, asking about their calls; if they are seeing an influx, how they’re handling that; the importance of having an open dialogue with constituents. We received a statement from the Senator’s spokesman:

“We are receiving a large volume of communication from our constituents via calls, emails and more, and the vast majority are expressing their opposition to the president’s cabinet nominees.” -Spokesman Jason Kaplan.

“It’s important you don’t lose touch with your constituents,” said Hanitz, who admits he never voted for Senator Schumer but says he agrees with him on some issues.

The avid caller says finding the phone lines jammed up is frustrating but it won’t deter him from dialing and waiting until his voice is heard.

“We, as tax payers and citizens, have to continue pounding away to at least be heard,” said Hanitz. “As long as you’re listening to me, I’m happy with that.”