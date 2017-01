BRADFORD, PA. (WIVB) – School children had the day off in Bradford, PA this Friday as the city coped with a massive water main break.

The Bradford City Water Authority reports there is a 12 inch water main break on East Washington Street. The leak has been isolated although water pressure could be low throughout the system for quite a while.

Crews will be working to repair the break and the city will post updates on social media – click here.

There is no need for water conservation at this time.