White Death – Stories of the Blizzard of 77

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —It was 40 years ago that the Blizzard of 77 rocked Buffalo and its surrounding suburbs. Everyone who lived through the event has an interesting story to tell. One man, compiled the best stories into a book to share with everyone.

It’s called White Death. It shares memories of many who were impacted by the Blizzard of 77.It is only 430 pages but could be much longer with all of the stories Erno Rossi has to tell.

Rossi says, “It was a miserable winter. It snowed every day in December and January. It was cold, unbelievably cold the whole time. That lake froze over completely in early December.”

That frozen lake turned out to be the biggest problem.

He said, “All this snow was building up on the frozen lake and it was up to about 3-4 feet high out there.”

That snow blew into Port Colborne and of course into Buffalo, and that’s what started the week long adventure of what we now know as the Blizzard of 77.

Because of the rarity of the event, Rossi felt he had no choice but to come to Buffalo and record the events that everyone shared with him. So he set up shop at the Red Cross downtown and listened.

Rossi said, “It’s interesting because people you couldn’t shut them up! Usually we have a hard time getting them to talk, but they were calling and writing and it was excellent.”

One story out of the hundreds he heard that stands out is of 2 children stuck in their home without anyone to take care of them.

He said, “The windows blew into the house and the house was filling up with snow.”

On top of the snow dangerously cold temperatures flooded into the house. Luckily advice from their mother over the phone saved their lives.

Rossi shared, “She told the kids to get into the kitchen, and get blankets and get sleeping bags, and seal off the kitchen, and keep the dog with you. And it’s a good thing they did. It took 14 hours until someone could get to them. It was so bad.”

This weekend on News 4, our coverage of the Blizzard of 77 continues. We’ll be sharing stories you have never heard before. Some will move you, others will show you the chaos that erupted during the worst storm Buffalo has ever seen.