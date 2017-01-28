Crash in Ellicottville kills driver and teenage passenger

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)- A two-car accident on State Rt. 242 in Ellicottville killed two people Friday evening.

Police say 60 year-old Clinton Krivulka was traveling on Rt. 242 with two passengers when he lost control of his vehicle. Krivulka spun into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle traveling west.

Krivulka and his 15 year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The 16 year-old passenger in the front seat was transported to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital with a head injury and then transferred to Women and Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated and released from the scene. His passenger was transferred to Olean General Hospital for chest injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

