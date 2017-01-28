Police investigating fatal fire in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, N.Y.(WIVB)- Crews responded to a house fire at 28 South Broad Street in the Town of Wellsville late Friday afternoon.

Firefighters located 71 year-old Victor Fiske in the home and transported him to Jones Memorial Hospital. Fiske was later pronounced deceased.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office is performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Crews returned to the scene Saturday morning to further investigate.

