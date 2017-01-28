Reindeer on the loose: The story of animals escaping the Buffalo Zoo during the Blizzard of 77

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —There are many stories being told about the Blizzard of 77 this week. This one however is unique. It doesn’t involve death and destruction of people, rather the chaos that erupted at the Buffalo Zoo 40 years ago. It turns out, a few reindeer were taking advantage of a snowy situation.

During the Blizzard of 77 an estimated 35 feet of snow buried parts of the city, including the Buffalo Zoo.

Todd Geise, Director of Marketing at the Buffalo Zoo, shared with News 4,”The snow just got too high apparently against some of the fencing. They ended up in Delaware Park and I think they had a little wandering in North Buffalo, possibly even Kenmore.”

It took some effort but eventually the reindeer were spotted near a creek across from the Buffalo State campus. The male reindeer was tranquilized and captured but the two females ran away. They were eventually caught by a few snowmobilers, wrapped in rope, and returned to the zoo.

Erno Rossi, who wrote a book called White Death, tells stories of the blizzard and how the zoo was impacted.Rossi said, “Walking through the Buffalo Zoo, you didn’t know if you were in an animal enclosure or a duck pond. It was a very tricky situation. The bison were charging people.”

And if that wasn’t jarring enough, it was broadcasted that sheep freed themselves from the children’s area of the zoo.Rossi shared his opinion of what happened to the sheep. He said, “There were several Italian Sheep that were never recovered, of course they went back to Italy, that’s what they did.”

And when people around town heard the news of the numerous escapes, rumors began to surface about Polar Bears on the loose…

Geise said, “Polar bears were safe and sound in the bear pits way back in 77.”

Because Buffalo is the city of snow, the zoo has put new criteria into place to ensure something like this never happens again.

Malia Somerville, Curator for the Buffalo Zoo, told News 4 the plan if the city were ever to experience a storm of that magnitude. She said, “When we know a snow storm is coming, we are very careful to watch the snow levels around the perimeters of the exhibits and staff will go out and kind of shovel perimeters to keep snow low. And if it’s a dangerous animal or an animal that can’t handle that kind of weather we make sure they come inside and stay safe and warm indoors.”