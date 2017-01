AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)- Amherst Police responded to a shooting on Hartford Road Saturday morning around 8:20 a.m.

Police have not identified the victim but say he or she was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Officials have described the suspect as a black male with dreadlocks last seen wearing a blue jacket. They say he may have left in a Red Pacifica.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Amherst Police at 689-1341.