Centennial celebrations: Williamsville man marks 100 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s a big birthday for one Williamsville man. World War II veteran Jerry Petraglia turns 100 this weekend.

Jerry Petraglia has seen a lot in his 100 years. He said, “Things have changed dramatically in the last 25 to 30 years there’s too much discontent.”

That includes living through many national leaders, serving in World War II and most recently, racial and civil unrest. He said, “It’s not smooth, there’s a lot of controversy and nobody seems to be content. It’s just unfortunate with this great country of ours to go through this kind of problem.”

He worries about the future, but is confident he’ll see change with the right minds in office. He said, “We will never reach utopia. There’s always going to be something that someone is concerned about. I just hope and pray for the best.”

His wife of 68 years Gina, says she’s proud of her husband. She said it’s “unbelievable” to see him turn 100.

They met during what she calls a much more “simple” time. She said, “There was such a spirit in the land during that time, television was wonderful, movies had music…”

The couple met at a wedding in New York City in 1949.

He said, “I saw this pretty girl sitting at this table, and decided that was where I was going to sit!. I dated her for six months and we decided to get married.”

Gina Petraglia said, “He’s your best friend and always will be.” 4 kids, 11 grand kids and now 2 great grand kids later. It’s exactly what Petraglia attributes to his long life.

He said, “I attribute my longevity to a good family and good kids. They all have taken very good care of us. We love being here with our family, this is what it’s all about.”

That and: “Everything in moderation. I have been blessed with good genes, a good wife who takes care of me and a good family. My grand kids are doing very well, so that’s what it’s all about!”

Plus– his daily Manhattan!