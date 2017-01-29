Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs rolling out new shop

By Published:
franks-expo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York staple is expanding shop. Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs is pumping the breaks and putting down roots.

In two weeks they will open at the EXPO Market on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo.

Brothers Frank and Paul Tripi started in 2013 with a food truck and later added a second truck and their own brand of all natural dogs.

They tell News 4, Buffalo’s growth made it the right time to invest in a brick and mortar location.

“The space here really affords us the ability to move from a seasonable food truck business to a year-round business and here we can grow our team and our business,” said owner Paul Tripi.

They plan to add new menu items at the EXPO location. Franks will be the fifth locally owned business to set up shop at the EXPO Market.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s