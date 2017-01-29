Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs rolling out new shop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York staple is expanding shop. Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs is pumping the breaks and putting down roots.

In two weeks they will open at the EXPO Market on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo.

Brothers Frank and Paul Tripi started in 2013 with a food truck and later added a second truck and their own brand of all natural dogs.

They tell News 4, Buffalo’s growth made it the right time to invest in a brick and mortar location.

“The space here really affords us the ability to move from a seasonable food truck business to a year-round business and here we can grow our team and our business,” said owner Paul Tripi.

They plan to add new menu items at the EXPO location. Franks will be the fifth locally owned business to set up shop at the EXPO Market.