Hundreds march through Buffalo protesting Dakota Access pipeline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than a hundred people marched through the streets of downtown Buffalo Sunday to protest the Dakota Access pipeline.

People are marching in solidarity with the hundreds of people at Standing Rock in North Dakota.

This local protest comes after President Donald Trump’s recent orders to expedite the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Protestors say these projects will harm the environment and could pollute drinking water.

Demonstrators carried signs and chanted slogans like “water is life” and “you can’t drink oil, keep it in the soil.” The group of at least a hundred people say although the pipeline is several states away, the issue still resonates here.

The orders that President Trump signed would renegotiate pipeline deals and order materials for the pipelines be made in America.

Trump and other proponents say the pipelines will create jobs and reduce relying on foreign energy, but demonstrators remain firm and continue fighting to protect our water.

“I just keep saying to people, can you drink oil? Do you plan on drinking oil, because none of us can. So I understand this might not be important to some people but it’s very important to us so I’m not going to only fight for my water, but for your water as well,” said Lindsey Bochacki, protestor.

“People over profits, water is life, we all need water, we’re standing up for people, we’re standing up for each other for the creation,” said Vicki Ross, protestor and executive director for WNY Peace Center.