Long time meteorologist shares his memories of the Blizzard of 77

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —The Blizzard of 77 was one of, if not the worst storm Buffalo ever experienced. Many locals were surprised by the power of the snow and wind. One man, however saw the whole thing coming. His name is Dick Sheffield and he is 85 years young.

Sheffield said, “I was born and raised here, I had all my ties here, and my kids were born here, and I guess it’s just something instilled in somebody.”

He joined the Navy and after serving in Korea he was trained in weather. By 1955 he had a job with the National Weather Service back in his hometown releasing weather balloons. Working in Buffalo was convenient but not always easy.

He said, “I don’t know if people in the area like it, or we just accept it after being here so long. Every year, you know you’re going to have bad weather but you get up in the morning and you go to work.”

Forecasting the weather was demanding here, but he loved it. Loved it so much that he spent 37 years doing it.

He said, “I enjoyed my career as a weather man.”

The Blizzard of 77 certainly was a moment in his career that he will never forget.

Sheffield shared, “I went to work that morning at 8 o clock on Friday morning. Buffalo was one of the only places we still plotted weather maps.”

Him and his colleagues plotted maps from everywhere around Lake Erie and everywhere had 30-40 mph winds. He knew that spelled trouble.

He said, “Our weather started to deteriorate right after 8:30, so we knew that we were in for something and right away we put out a blizzard warning.”

He admits, that by the time the warnings got to the public over teletype, it was too little too late.

Sheffield said, “We got so much snow. A lot of the snow came two different ways. From the sky of course, but we started with 9″ of snow over Lake Erie.”

The snow buried the city. Sheffield was lucky enough to be stuck at work for only 24 hours before being able to get home. He looks back and knows he was one of the fortunate ones.

He said, “They found cars and they would dog them out. But this is where they lost about 29 lives or so.”

The blizzard didn’t scare Sheffield away. He now lives in Pendleton with his big beautiful family and can laugh every season when a new storm rolls into Western New York.