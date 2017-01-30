Attorney: Conflicts exposed in holding center beating death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn is making good on a campaign promise to investigate whether corrections officers at the Holding Center downtown should be held responsible for the 2012 death of Richard Metcalf Jr.

But because Flynn said there’s a conflict in his office, he’s asking the DA in Niagara County to look into it.

Attorney’s for Metcalf’s family said Monday they’ve uncovered not one conflict, but two conflicts, in the DA’s office.

Metcalf Jr. was 35 in November 2012 when the state’s Commission on Corrections said he died after being improperly restrained and beaten at the Erie County Holding Center.

Erie County disputes the findings released last year that pointed the finger directly at the corrections officers’ treatment of Metcalf.

The state also determined that, based on their assessment, the county medical examiner was incorrect when she said Metcalf died because of an existing heart condition.

The commission’s report released Sept. 26 detailed extensive injuries to Metcalf Jr., including broken ribs, badly bruised face and body and organ failure. The commission’s forensic pathologist — who reanalyzed tissue samples taken during Metcalf’s autopsy — determined he died as a result of a homicide caused by traumatic asphyxia. In other words, he was beaten and strangled to death.

Former Erie County District Attorney Frank Sedita said he would not pursue the case criminally, after state police conducted their own investigation.

Just last week, the county’s new DA John Flynn said he wanted the Niagara County District Attorney to re-investigate the case, saying his office has a possible conflict of interest.

“There’s enough of a conflict that another district attorney’s office should take a look at it and make a determination,” said Mike Scinta, of the Brown Chiari Law Firm, which represents the Metcalfs. “We know that there are at least two individuals who are closely related to actors in this case that were working in the Erie County District Attorney’s Office at the time that a decision was made not to prosecute.”

One woman working as an assistant district attorney for Erie County was engaged and later married to a corrections officer who was employed as a supervisory role at the Holding Center. He was assigned to the floor on which Metcalf Jr. was initially placed. Another female ADA was married to another corrections supervisor.

One of those relationships was announced on social media in 2014, around the same time the evidence was destroyed. The account in question was deleted on Friday, Scinta said.

“We know that certain social media that did exist at the time is no longer in existence at this point,” he said.

Sedita said Monday afternoon neither of the assistant district attorneys in question — one of which no longer works for the county — had no involvement in the case, nor the decision not to prosecute.

The state report also showed EMTs who were called to the Erie County Holding Center that night in 2012 to attend to Metcalf’s injuries, found a spit mask used by deputies tied so tightly around Metcalf’s neck, a finger couldn’t be inserted between the material and his skin, and they had to use scissors to remove it. By that time, he was already dead.

Attorneys now say the spit guard and pillowcase used by corrections officers were ordered to be destroyed by state police in 2014.

It’s not known why or by whom — or whether it was done to hide information. But it could be key in court.

“Basically, a jury would be able to infer that the evidence was destroyed because it would have been adverse to the position of the county,” Scinta said.

Sedita said he never ordered any evidence in the Metcalf case to be destroyed.