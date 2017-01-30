Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, June 8, 2014, file photo, a Boy Scout wears his kerchief embroidered with a rainbow knot during Salt Lake Citys annual gay pride parade. The Boy Scouts of America's top policy-making board planned a vote Monday, July 27, 2015, on ending its blanket ban on gay adult leaders while allowing church-sponsored Scout units to maintain the exclusion if that accorded with their faith. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, June 8, 2014, file photo, a Boy Scout wears his kerchief embroidered with a rainbow knot during Salt Lake Citys annual gay pride parade. The Boy Scouts of America's top policy-making board planned a vote Monday, July 27, 2015, on ending its blanket ban on gay adult leaders while allowing church-sponsored Scout units to maintain the exclusion if that accorded with their faith. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

DALLAS (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America says it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs.

The organization announced Monday that it had made the decision to base enrollment in boys only programs on the gender a child or parent lists on the application to become a scout. The organization had previously held a policy that relied on the gender listed on a child’s birth certificate.

A spokeswoman for the organization says it made the decision based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.

A transgender child in Secaucus, New Jersey, was asked late last year to leave his Scout troop after parents and leaders found out he is transgender.

