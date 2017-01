BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on charges of murder and criminal weapon possession.

Prosecutors say Daren Alexis, 33, fatally shot Jadero Kelley, 26, in the vicinity of 128 French St. last August.

Alexis pleaded not guilty to the charges and was jailed without bail.

If convicted of the charges, he could spend up to 25 years to life in prison.