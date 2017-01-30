Cheektowaga police looking for 2 men in regard to scam investigation

By Published:
(Photo courtesy of Cheektowaga police)
(Photo courtesy of Cheektowaga police)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A quick change scam frequenting a number of local businesses has Cheektowaga police looking for two people.

The first person is described as a black man in his late 40s or early 50s. He stands at approximately 5’11” and weighs 270 lbs.

The second person is described as a light-skinned black man in his 40s with a goatee. He is roughly 6’1″ and 190 lbs.

They can be seen in this video:

Police say the two were last seen in a light tan or silver Jeep Grand Cherokee from the early 2000s.

Anyone with information can call Det. Genson at (716) 686-3520 or anonymously text TIP411 (847-411). Police ask that texters type CPDNY before their message.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s