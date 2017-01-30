Cheektowaga police looking for 2 men in regard to scam investigation

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A quick change scam frequenting a number of local businesses has Cheektowaga police looking for two people.

The first person is described as a black man in his late 40s or early 50s. He stands at approximately 5’11” and weighs 270 lbs.

The second person is described as a light-skinned black man in his 40s with a goatee. He is roughly 6’1″ and 190 lbs.

They can be seen in this video:

Police say the two were last seen in a light tan or silver Jeep Grand Cherokee from the early 2000s.

Anyone with information can call Det. Genson at (716) 686-3520 or anonymously text TIP411 (847-411). Police ask that texters type CPDNY before their message.