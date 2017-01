AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is working to learn more about the driver who led Amherst police on a chase in a stolen car.

The pursuit started Sunday afternoon in the Main St. and Bailey Ave. area.

It ended in Buffalo at the intersection of Gesland and Fillmore. That is just north of Route 33.

Amherst police arrested the 25-year-old driver. They say the suspect crashed into a UB patrol car and two other vehicles.

Officers took the suspect to ECMC to be evaluated.