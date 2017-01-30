Former Erie County Sheriff’s deputy told to perform community service after guilty plea

By Published:
fiegl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Erie County Sheriff’s deputy received a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to drug possession last month.

Prosecutors said Adam Fiegl, 33, took bribes and brought Suboxone to inmates at the Erie County Holding Center. Fiegl did face bribery and contraband charges, but as part of a plea deal, they were dismissed.

Another part of the plea deal was that he was allowed to resign from the Sheriff’s Office. Originally, he was terminated.

As a result of Fiegl’s guilty plea, he was told by a judge to continue treatment for his mental health and perform more than 70 hours of community service.

A veteran of the United States Army’s 101st Airborne Division, Fiegl will be allowed to stay in the Army Reserve.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s