Former Erie County Sheriff’s deputy told to perform community service after guilty plea

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Erie County Sheriff’s deputy received a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to drug possession last month.

Prosecutors said Adam Fiegl, 33, took bribes and brought Suboxone to inmates at the Erie County Holding Center. Fiegl did face bribery and contraband charges, but as part of a plea deal, they were dismissed.

Another part of the plea deal was that he was allowed to resign from the Sheriff’s Office. Originally, he was terminated.

As a result of Fiegl’s guilty plea, he was told by a judge to continue treatment for his mental health and perform more than 70 hours of community service.

A veteran of the United States Army’s 101st Airborne Division, Fiegl will be allowed to stay in the Army Reserve.