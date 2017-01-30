Kings of Leon coming to Darien Lake in August

By Published: Updated:
(Still image from Kings of Leon's video for "WALLS," courtesy of kingsofleonVEVO on YouTube)
(Still image from Kings of Leon's video for "WALLS," courtesy of kingsofleonVEVO on YouTube)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another concert at Darien Lake was announced Monday morning.

Kings of Leon will perform at the venue, with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats joining them.

The concert takes place August 2 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Sat. Feb 4 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $79.50.

Lawn four-packs can be bought for $89 while available. For an extra $15, lawn ticket holders can attend the concert in the preferred lawn area.

When available, tickets can be bought online at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Here is the video for “WALLS,” the title track from their newest album:

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s