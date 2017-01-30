Kings of Leon coming to Darien Lake in August

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another concert at Darien Lake was announced Monday morning.

Kings of Leon will perform at the venue, with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats joining them.

The concert takes place August 2 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Sat. Feb 4 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $79.50.

Lawn four-packs can be bought for $89 while available. For an extra $15, lawn ticket holders can attend the concert in the preferred lawn area.

When available, tickets can be bought online at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Here is the video for “WALLS,” the title track from their newest album: