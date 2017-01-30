Local GOP lawmakers react to Trump immigration order

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Republican lawmakers have responded to Pres. Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Trump signed an executive order that temporarily bans travel to the United States by citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Rep. Chris Collins said, “Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our communities here in Western New York. Temporarily suspending the admittance of refugees and individuals from high-risk countries until we can guarantee they are properly vetted is a common-sense measure focused on protecting Americans. President Trump promised to make America safe again and his executive order aims to ensure we know who is entering our country.”

Rep. Tom Reed also responded to Trump’s order.

“We care about keeping Americans safe from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism both at home and abroad,” Reed said. “It is critical that we look past the hyperbolic rhetoric from both sides of this issue and remain dedicated to ensuring the security of American citizens first and foremost. We are confident these orders will be carefully and fairly implemented, with strong oversight by Congress.”