Man accused of assaulting girlfriend and drug possession

PERRYSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Perrysburg man is facing charges after New York State Police responded to a report of a domestic incident.

On Sunday, Troopers headed out to the Redeye Dr. home of 44-year-old Lewrence Henhawk. According to them, Henhawk assaulted his girlfriend there.

Troopers say that while investigating, they noticed cocaine and marijuana in plain sight. The couple’s infant daughter and two other children were home at the time, but uninjured, according to Troopers.

The victim of the alleged assault was taken to Lake Shore Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and the children were turned over to family.

Henhawk was charged with assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal marijuana possession and endangering the welfare of a child.

Following arraignment, he posted bail.

