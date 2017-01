ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Arcade man has admitted to stealing more than $86,000 from his former employer.

Justin Corbett, 36, was in possession of money belonging to Kistner Concrete Products for nearly two years. He was a customer service representative there.

Corbett faces a maximum sentence of 5-15 years in jail when sentenced on April 7.

Due to the fact that he is a Canadian citizen, Corbett could also face immigration consequences.