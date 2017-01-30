Non-surgical ‘ORBERA’ weight loss procedure performed in WNY for the first time

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gastric balloon made of silicone could be the answer some people trying to lose weight have been looking for. The ORBERA procedure is for people who haven’t had success losing weight through diet or exercise but who don’t qualify for a more permanent surgery. It was performed in WNY for the first time today.

“If you want to put it in layman terms you’re walking around with a grapefruit in your stomach. All the time,” said Ramesh Luther, MD, Gastroenterologist.

While a patient is sedated, the deflated expandable balloon is placed into the stomach through the esophagus. Once it’s in the stomach, the balloon is inflated with saline until it’s about the size of a grapefruit.

Doctor Ramesh Luther performed the non-surgical Orbera procedure in just 15 minutes on a Western New York man today.

“He weights approximately 265 pounds and with the balloon you lose approximately 30 percent of your body weight over the next 6 month period,” said Dr. Luther.

Doctor luther says the patient will probably lose anywhere from 60 to 80 pounds. He says the gastric balloon makes you feel full faster and eat less overall.

“This is a 3 prong approach it’s not just a balloon. It is balloon, and seeing a nutritionist. He saw a nutritionist before he put the balloon in today. He’s going to see the nutritionist every week for the next 4 weeks and then once every 2 weeks over the next 6 month period,” said Dr. Luther.

But the balloon is not a fix for life. It only stays in the stomach for 6 months. The procedure also costs 8 thousand dollars. It can also cause side effects like nausea, vomiting, and cramping.

“I think the success rate is probably comparable to other bariatric procedures however the advantage I see in this procedure as compared to surgery is that you’re not changing the anatomy of your stomach,” said Dr. Luther.

The procedure isn’t for everyone, Dr. Luther says it’s best for people with a BMI between 30 and 40.

We couldn’t talk to the man who got the procedure on camera today because he was still recovering, but we did talk to him off camera. He said he felt great and couldn’t even tell anything was different. We will follow his weight loss journey and check in with him in a couple months.

For more information on ORBERA, go to: https://www.orbera.com