(PART TWO) Medical marijuana: exclusive access

DENVER, C.O. (WIVB)- Eric Speidell is the Co-CEO of The Green Solution, a large cannabis company in Denver.

“Recreational to us is just an access point,” he said.

Speidell has enlisted the help of buffalo doctor Laszlo Mechtler to add medical expertise to his products. MEND (Medicinal Excellence for Neurologic Disorders) will be the first-of-its-kind medical brand marijuana product.

“Recreational and medicinal product are no different in Colorado,” Speidell explained.

“If you were to ask anybody that is a licensee, they would tell you we grow medicinal plants next to recreational plants every day and there’s no difference between the two. The only difference in the tag that’s on them.”

Dr. Mechtler, who runs the Dent Cannabis Clinic in Amherst, is in the process of figuring out how best to administer the drug; through a vaporizer, edible, or capsule, for example.

“The criticism of the New York program is it’s very rigid and strict. I in fact like that, because it’s more physician controlled,” Mechtler said.

He’s not really interested in the recreational side of cannabis, but there’s a larger patient pool and more products to study in Colorado.

The knowledge Mechtler gains in Denver, he’ll bring back to Buffalo.

“The unique merging of these companies where you’ve got New York state, which has very limited conditions, very limited supply. But we can go to Colorado where frankly the recreational market has somewhat overshadowed the medical market,” said Charles Gee, MEND’s Director of Operations.

When chronic pain was approved to be treated with medical marijuana, Mechtler saw an opportunity to curb a serious problem: opiate addiction.

“After a while, opiates have a long list of side effects, that patients do not like, and it effects their quality of life,” he said.

There’s been studies to suggest medical marijuana cuts down on pain pill use. A new study, looking at seniors, substantiates what many physicians have already assumed.

According to the study, published in Health Affairs, the typical doctor in the 28 states where medical marijuana is legal prescribes significantly lower painkillers in a given year.

The research was done at the University of Georgia, but only looked at prescriptions written under Medicare Part D from 2010 to 2013.

Conducting thorough, comprehensive studies is hard when it comes to marijuana.

News 4’s Jenn Schanz asked Dr. Mechtler how he researches the drug, given that it’s still federally illegal.

The only studies Mechtler can do in western New York now are retrospective; qualitative, as opposed to quantitative.

He doesn’t claim medical marijuana will cure cancer. It’s benefit, he said, is improving symptoms .

“We see the patient, we offer a recommendation on what to take. And then when they come back for follow-up, then we have this data that we ask them to fill out. What was your diagnosis, what was your dosage, did it help? If it helped, how much? What were your side effects? Did you have any side effects? Would you tell me what the side effects are? How severe were they?”

For a scientist, this method isn’t ideal.

“There’s always the placebo effect. And for that reason, the medical community would also criticize retrospective studies. That’s not pure science,” Dr. Mechtler explained.

While the reigns are looser in many ways in Colorado, the DEA still has the medical marijuana market in a dead lock, until it’s moved from the Schedule 1 list which also houses LSD and heroin.

To date, the DEA has only issued a single license for the cultivation of cannabis for medical research.

For now, Mechtler wants to conduct as many qualitative studies as he can in Colorado, to get MEND on the shelves there and hopefully expand to other states, including one day New York.

“It needs to be yesterday. I mean there are patients that really need this product, so it’s really incumbent upon us to get it out there quickly,” Gee said.

Click here for report from National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine