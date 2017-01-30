Prime Minister calls Quebec mosque shooting “a terrorist attack”

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a shooting at a Quebec City mosque a “terrorist attack on Muslims.”

Trudeau says in a statement that it is “heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence,” and he’s vowing that Canadian law enforcement “will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance.”

Police say six people were killed and eight wounded at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre on Sunday.

Thirty-nine people were in the mosque at the time of the attack. Two people have been arrested.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says there will be solidarity rallies across Quebec on Monday and says the province’s people will all be together to express horror.

Couillard says that like elsewhere in the world Quebec has been hit with terrorism. He says it is an act of murder against a specific community but added he doesn’t want to talk about the motive until it’s known.

Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume appeared visibly shaken at the early morning press conference. He says no person should have to pay with his or her life for their race or color.