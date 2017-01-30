UB officials: At least one student unable to return to US because of executive order

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Vice Provost for International Education at the University at Buffalo says at least one Iranian student has been prevented from coming back into the United States because of President Trump’s executive order which bans travel to the US by citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.

The spring semester started Monday, and several of UB’s international students spent the long winter break either in their home countries or in Canada.

After President Trump signed his executive order Friday imposing the travel ban, UB got to work to try to contact all 121 students from five of the seven impacted countries who are enrolled at the University. Additionally, the school has been working to contact about 20 faculty, researchers, visiting scholars and staff.

The Vice Provost for International Education, Stephen Dunnett, says beyond the one student the school has learned was unable to re-enter the country, the school has been unable to reach one post-doctoral student from Iran. Further, two dependents of a UB student who hold visas through the international education program here were unable to come back into the country after the winter break.

UB has advised all international students not to travel, even to Canada, for at least the next few days while the school waits for clarification about how the travel ban will impact everyone.

“It’s my responsibility to help them as much as I can,” Dunnett said Monday morning.

Dunnett said the executive order was not well thought out and was poorly implemented, creating confusion across the country as international travelers attempted to come into the country over the weekend.

“Despite current and pending executive actions affecting access to the U.S. by persons from designated countries, UB is a welcoming campus for students, faculty and visitors from across the globe, and is committed to remaining so,” UB President Satish K. Tripathi said in a statement released over the weekend, as well as in another statement that was sent to all UB students Monday.

The university continues to closely monitor the developing situation surrounding the travel ban. UB is home to about a third of all of the impacted students in the SUNY system statewide.